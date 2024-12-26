വിട വാങ്ങിയത് സാഹിത്യത്തിന്റെ യഥാർഥ സംരക്ഷകൻ; എംടിയെ അനുസ്മരിച്ച് പ്രിയങ്ക ഗാന്ധി

എം.ടി. വാസുദേവൻ നായരെ അനുസ്മരിച്ച് വയനാട് എം പി പ്രിയങ്ക ഗാന്ധി. കലയുടെയും സാഹിത്യത്തിന്റെയും യഥാർത്ഥ സംരക്ഷകനാണ് വിടവാങ്ങിയത് എന്ന് പ്രിയങ്ക ഗാന്ധി എക്‌സിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

‘സാഹിത്യത്തെയും സിനിമയെയും സാംസ്‌കാരിക ആവിഷ്‌കാരത്തിന്റെ ശക്തമായ മാധ്യമങ്ങളാക്കി മാറ്റിയ പ്രതിഭയോട് വിട പറയുന്നു. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ആഖ്യാനങ്ങൾ മാനുഷിക വികാരങ്ങളുടെ ആഴം ഉൾക്കൊള്ളുന്നു.’ പ്രിയങ്ക ?ഗാന്ധിയുടെ അനുശോചന കുറിപ്പിൽ പറയുന്നു.

With the passing of Shri M.T. Vasudevan Nair, we bid adieu to a genius who transformed literature and cinema into powerful mediums of cultural expression. His narratives captured the depth of human emotions and the essence of Kerala’s heritage.

A true custodian of our art and…

— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 25, 2024