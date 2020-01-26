fbpx
Sunday, January 26, 2020
Gold
gold rate 

ഇന്നത്തെ സ്വർണ്ണ വില today gold rate

MJ NEWSDESK
Share with your friends

 

Date Price of 1 Pavan Gold
(Rs.)
01-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,000
02-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,080
03-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,560
04-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,680
05-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,680
06-Jan-2020 Rs: 30,200
07-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,880
08-Jan-2020 Rs: 30,400
09-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,840
10-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,520
11-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,720
12-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,720
13-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,720
14-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,400
15-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,640
16-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,640
17-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,640
18-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,760
19-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,760
20-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,760
21-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,880
22-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,600
23-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,720
24-Jan-2020 Rs: 29,840
25-Jan-2020
Yesterday>>		 Rs: 30,000
26-Jan-2020
Today »		 Rs: 30,000
 
Nishikanth padoor വന്ധ്യതയ്ക്ക് പാരമ്പര്യ നാട്ടുചികിത്സയുമായി വൈദ്യരത്നം നിഷികാന്ത് പാടൂർ

-

 
Nikahinkerala ഇസ്ലാമിക താൽപര്യങ്ങൾക്ക് ഇണങ്ങുന്ന അനുയോജ്യമായ ഇണയെ അതിവേഗം കണ്ടെത്താം

-


Loading...
Loading...

digital marketing സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പരസ്യം നൽകൂ; നിങ്ങളുടെ ബിസിനസ് വളർത്തൂ

-


Image One സംരംഭകര്ക്കുള്ളതെല്ലാം ഇനി ഒരു കുടക്കീഴില്; കമ്പനി രെജിസ്ട്രേഷന് മുതല് വെബ്സൈറ്റ് വരെ!!