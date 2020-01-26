ഇന്നത്തെ സ്വർണ്ണ വില today gold rate
|Date
|Price of 1 Pavan Gold
(Rs.)
|01-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,000
|02-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,080
|03-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,560
|04-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,680
|05-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,680
|06-Jan-2020
|Rs: 30,200
|07-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,880
|08-Jan-2020
|Rs: 30,400
|09-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,840
|10-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,520
|11-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,720
|12-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,720
|13-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,720
|14-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,400
|15-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,640
|16-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,640
|17-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,640
|18-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,760
|19-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,760
|20-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,760
|21-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,880
|22-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,600
|23-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,720
|24-Jan-2020
|Rs: 29,840
|25-Jan-2020
Yesterday>>
|Rs: 30,000
|26-Jan-2020
Today »
|Rs: 30,000
