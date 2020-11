Motorists are kindly requested to pay attention to the temporary traffic closure at Nuaija intersection (Mall Intersection) for 5 months.

Please use alternative routes and stick to the speed limits. Have a safe drive. #MoIQatar #YourSafetyIsMySafety pic.twitter.com/RqDiXSJnkA

— Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) November 1, 2020