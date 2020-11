HH the Amir has called for Istisqaa (rain-seeking) Prayer to be performed across the country on Thursday morning, November 5, 2020.

HH the Amir will perform the Istisqaa Prayer with crowds of worshipers at Al-Wajba prayer ground. #QNA pic.twitter.com/8NZYWN9Jbq

