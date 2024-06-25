ഒളിമ്പിക്സ് ലോഗോ തെളിയിച്ച് ബുർജ് ഖലീഫ

By Metro Desk Jun 25, 2024, 20:37 IST
Dubai

ഈ വർഷത്തെ ഒളിമ്പിക് ദിനത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ദുബായിലെ ബുർജ് ഖലീഫയിൽ ഒളിമ്പിക്സ് ലോഗോ പ്രദർശിപ്പിച്ചു. 2023 ജൂൺ 23-നാണ് ഒളിമ്പിക് ദിനാഘോഷങ്ങളിൽ ബുർജ് ഖലീഫ പങ്ക് ചേർന്നത്.


ഒളിമ്പിക് പ്രസ്ഥാനം മുന്നോട്ട് വെക്കുന്ന ലക്ഷ്യങ്ങൾ കൂടുതൽ മുന്നോട്ട് കൊണ്ട് പോകുന്നതിൽ യു എ ഇ പുലർത്തുന്ന പ്രതിബദ്ധതയ്ക്ക് ഇത് അടിവരയിടുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു. 2024 പാരീസ് ഒളിംപിക്സിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന ടീമുകൾക്ക് അദ്ദേഹം ആശംസ അറിയിച്ചു.

