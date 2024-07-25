ഷെയ്ഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സായിദ് റോഡിൽ ട്രാഫിക് സുഗമമാക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയതായി ദുബായ് RTA

ഷെയ്ഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സായിദ് റോഡിലെ ട്രാഫിക് സുഗമമാക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയതായി ദുബായ് റോഡ്സ് ആൻഡ് ട്രാൻസ്‌പോർട് അതോറിറ്റി (RTA) അറിയിച്ചു. 2024 ജൂലൈ 23-നാണ് RTA ഇത് സംബന്ധിച്ച അറിയിപ്പ് നൽകിയത്.

ഇതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി അൽ റെബത് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലേക്കുള്ള എക്സിറ്റ് 55 വീതി കൂട്ടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇത് ഈ മേഖലയിലൂടെയുള്ള യാത്രാ സമയം അറുപത് ശതമാനം വെട്ടിക്കുറയ്ക്കുന്നതിന് കാരണമാകുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

