ഷെയ്ഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സായിദ് റോഡിൽ ട്രാഫിക് സുഗമമാക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയതായി ദുബായ് RTA

By Metro Desk Jul 25, 2024, 14:17 IST
Dubai

ഷെയ്ഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ സായിദ് റോഡിലെ ട്രാഫിക് സുഗമമാക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയതായി ദുബായ് റോഡ്സ് ആൻഡ് ട്രാൻസ്‌പോർട് അതോറിറ്റി (RTA) അറിയിച്ചു. 2024 ജൂലൈ 23-നാണ് RTA ഇത് സംബന്ധിച്ച അറിയിപ്പ് നൽകിയത്.

ഇതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി അൽ റെബത് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലേക്കുള്ള എക്സിറ്റ് 55 വീതി കൂട്ടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇത് ഈ മേഖലയിലൂടെയുള്ള യാത്രാ സമയം അറുപത് ശതമാനം വെട്ടിക്കുറയ്ക്കുന്നതിന് കാരണമാകുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.


ഈ മേഖലയിൽ ആകെ 600 മീറ്ററോളം നീളത്തിൽ റോഡ് നവീകരണം നടത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. നവീകരണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ഈ എക്സിറ്റിൽ നിലവിൽ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്ന രണ്ട് ലെയിനുകൾക്ക് പകരമായി മൂന്ന് ലെയിനുകൾ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

ഇതോടെ മണിക്കൂറിൽ 4500 വാഹനങ്ങൾക്ക് (നേരത്തെ 3000) ഈ എക്സിറ്റിലൂടെ കടന്ന് പോകാവുന്നതാണ്.

