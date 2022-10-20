മകനെ ഫോണിൽ വിളിച്ചു; വി എസിന് പിറന്നാൾ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്ന് ഗവർണർ

By MJ DeskThu, 20 Oct 2022
99ാം പിറന്നാൾ ദിനത്തിൽ മുതിർന്ന കമ്മ്യൂണിസ്റ്റ് നേതാവ് വി എസ് അച്യൂതാനന്ദന് ആശംസകൾ നേർന്ന് ഗവർണർ ആരിഫ് മുഹമ്മദ് ഖാൻ. വി എസിന്റെ മകൻ അരുൺ കുമാറിനെ വിളിച്ചാണ് ഗവർണർ ആശംസ അറിയിച്ചത്. ഇക്കാര്യം അദ്ദേഹം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. നൂറാം വയസ്സിലേക്ക് കടക്കുന്ന വി എസിന് കേരളത്തിലെ ജനങ്ങൾക്കൊപ്പം ഞാനും ആരോഗ്യവും സന്തോഷവും നേരുന്നു എന്നായിരുന്നു ഗവർണറുടെ ആശംസ.


 

