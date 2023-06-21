ഡ്രഗ്സ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ ജോലിക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാം
കേരള സര്ക്കാരിന്റെ കീഴില് ഡ്രഗ്സ് ഡിപ്പാര്ട്ട്മെന്റ്ല് ജോലി നേടാം. Kerala Drugs Control Department ഇപ്പോള് Drugs Inspector തസ്തികയിലേക്ക് നിയമനം നടത്തുന്നതിനു വേണ്ടി യോഗ്യരായ ഉദ്യോഗാര്ഥികളില് നിന്നും അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. മിനിമം ഡിഗ്രി ഉള്ളവര്ക്ക് Drugs Inspector പോസ്റ്റുകളിലായി മൊത്തം 3 ഒഴിവുകളിലേക്ക് ഉദ്യോഗാര്ത്ഥികള്ക്ക് ഓണ്ലൈന് ആയി 2023 ജൂണ് 15 മുതല് 2023 ജൂലൈ 19 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം.
Organization Name : Kerala Drugs Control Department
Job Type: Kerala Govt
Recruitment Type : Direct Recruitment
Advt No: CATEGORY NO: 086/2023
Post Name : Drugs Inspector
Total Vacancy : 3
Job Location: All Over Kerala
Salary : Rs.55,200 -1,15,300/-
Apply Mode: Online
Application Start : 15th June 2023
Last date for submission of application: 19th July 2023
Official website: https://www.keralapsc.gov.in