ഡ്രഗ്സ് ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ ജോലിക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

By Metro DeskUpdated: Jun 21, 2023, 02:53 IST
Job

കേരള സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റെ കീഴില്‍ ഡ്രഗ്സ് ഡിപ്പാര്‍ട്ട്മെന്റ്ല്‍ ജോലി നേടാം. Kerala Drugs Control Department  ഇപ്പോള്‍ Drugs Inspector  തസ്തികയിലേക്ക് നിയമനം നടത്തുന്നതിനു വേണ്ടി യോഗ്യരായ ഉദ്യോഗാര്‍ഥികളില്‍ നിന്നും അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. മിനിമം ഡിഗ്രി ഉള്ളവര്‍ക്ക് Drugs Inspector പോസ്റ്റുകളിലായി മൊത്തം 3 ഒഴിവുകളിലേക്ക് ഉദ്യോഗാര്‍ത്ഥികള്‍ക്ക് ഓണ്‍ലൈന്‍ ആയി 2023 ജൂണ്‍ 15  മുതല്‍ 2023 ജൂലൈ 19  വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. 

Organization Name : Kerala Drugs Control Department

Job Type: Kerala Govt

Recruitment Type : Direct Recruitment

Advt No: CATEGORY NO: 086/2023

Post Name : Drugs Inspector

Total Vacancy : 3

Job Location: All Over Kerala

Salary : Rs.55,200 -1,15,300/-

Apply Mode: Online

Application Start : 15th June 2023

Last date for submission of application: 19th July 2023

Official website: https://www.keralapsc.gov.in

Share this story

AROUND THE WEB

FEATURED

LATEST

YOU MAY LIKE