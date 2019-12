യുപി പോലീസിന്റെ വാദം പൊളിയുന്നു; പ്രക്ഷോഭകരെ വെടിവെച്ചിടുന്ന വീഡിയോ പുറത്ത്

UP DGP O. P. Singh claimed that police hadn't fired even a single bullet.

Now watch this video, a UP Cop firing bullet on protesters in Kanpur, UP.

Total 15 people are killed in UP including an 8 year old. #CAA_NRC_Protest #IndiaAgainstViolence pic.twitter.com/KetwOOuwQz

— Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 21, 2019