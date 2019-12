യുപിയിലെ മീററ്റിലേക്ക് എത്തിയ രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിയെയും പ്രിയങ്കയെയും നടുറോഡിൽ തടഞ്ഞ് തിരിച്ചയച്ചു

Shri @RahulGandhi & AICC GS Smt. @priyankagandhi were stopped outside Meerut by the Police. They offered to travel in a group of 3 people, however, they were still stopped. They were on the way to meet families of victims of the violent anti-CAA protests in UP. #हत्यारी_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/3i2R5uoMhs

— Congress (@INCIndia) December 24, 2019