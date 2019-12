കേരളത്തെ മാതൃകയാക്കണം; എല്ലാ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളും പൗരത്വ നിയമത്തിനെതിരെ പ്രമേയം പാസാക്കണമെന്ന് സ്റ്റാലിൻ

I welcome the resolution passed by CM @vijayanpinarayi scrapping #CAA2019.

Taking note of the wide-spread movement against this law, I urge all State Assemblies to do the same.

I demand that the TN State Govt also pass a resolution in our Assembly against #CAA2019, #NRC nd #NPR pic.twitter.com/mAvehRdLkd

— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 31, 2019