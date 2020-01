Nawab Malik,NCP on remark in Congress Seva Dal booklet, 'Savarkar&Godse had physical relations':Writing objectionable articles is wrong,ideological differences fine but personal comments should not be made,especially when person(Savarkar) is not alive.Booklet should be withdrawn pic.twitter.com/f1dXxMyNA8

— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020