Floods have displaced people and animals in #Kaziranga & our #wildliferescue teams are here with @kaziranga_ to handle displaced animals & treat injured. Starting this thread on #Kazirangafloods 20 years of flood rescues with @ifawglobal #AssamFloods2020. @vivek4wild @deespeak pic.twitter.com/eyuLussLp2

— Wildlife Trust India (@wti_org_india) July 12, 2020