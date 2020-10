പ്രിയങ്ക ഗാന്ധിക്കെതിരായ പോലീസുകാരന്റെ കയ്യേറ്റം; യുപി പോലീസ് മാപ്പ് പറഞ്ഞു

@noidapolice profoundly regrets the incident @priyankagandhi while handling an unruly crowd at the DND. The DCP HQ has taken suomotto cognizance of it & ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a senior Lady officer. We @noidapolice are committed to ensure safety & dignity of women.

— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE NOIDA (@noidapolice) October 4, 2020