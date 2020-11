കർണാടകയിൽ ഗോവധ നിരോധനം ഉടൻ നടപ്പാക്കും; ബി.ജെ.പി നേതാവ്

Cow Slaughter Ban will be a reality in Karnataka in the near future.

In have asked Animal Husbandry Minister Sri @PrabhuChavanBJP to get "The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter & Preservation of Cattle Bill" passed in the Cabinet and present the same in upcoming Assembly Session.

— C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) November 20, 2020