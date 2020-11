തന്നെ വീണ്ടും തടഞ്ഞുവെച്ചിരിക്കുന്നതായി മെഹബൂബ മുഫ്തി

Ive been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case. pic.twitter.com/U5KlWzW3FQ

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 27, 2020