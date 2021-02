നട്ടെല്ലില്ലാത്ത, ഹൃദയമില്ലാത്ത സർക്കാർ സെലിബ്രിറ്റികൾ; സച്ചിനെയടക്കം വിമർശിച്ച് പ്രശാന്ത് ഭൂഷൺ

All these Indian big shot celebs remained mute when protesting farmers were being walled in,their electricity, water&internet cut off& BJP goons brought in to stone them;

They suddenly unmuted themselves when @rihanna& @GretaThunberg spoke out!

Spineless,heartless sarkari celebs! https://t.co/VBzHZm5kWQ

— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 3, 2021