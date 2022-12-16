പാർലമെന്റിൽ തെന്നി വീണ് ശശി തരൂർ; കാലിന് പരുക്ക്, ചിത്രങ്ങൾ സഹിതം ട്വീറ്റ്

By MJ DeskFri, 16 Dec 2022
tharoor
പാർലമെന്റിൽ തെന്നി വീണ് ശശി തരൂർ എംപിക്ക് പരുക്ക്. പരുക്കേറ്റ് കിടക്കുന്ന ചിത്രങ്ങൾ തരൂർ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. പാർലമെന്റിൽ ചുവട് തെറ്റി വീഴുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്നും വേദന വർധിച്ചപ്പോൾ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പോയി ചികിത്സ തേടിയെന്നും ചിത്രത്തോടൊപ്പമുള്ള കുറിപ്പിൽ തരൂർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഇന്ന് പാർലമെന്റിൽ പോകുന്നില്ലെന്നും മണ്ഡലത്തിലെ വാരാന്ത്യ പരിപാടികൾ റദ്ദാക്കിയതായും തരൂർ അറിയിച്ചു.


 


 

Share this story

AROUND THE WEB

FEATURED

LATEST

YOU MAY LIKE