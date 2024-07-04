ഹേമന്ത് സോറൻ ജാർഖണ്ഡിൻ്റെ 13-ാമത് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു

റാഞ്ചി: ഹേമന്ത് സോറൻ ജാർഖണ്ഡ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു. ജാർഖണ്ഡിൻ്റെ 13-ാമത് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായാണ് ഹേമന്ത് സോറൻ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തത്. ഗവർണർ സി പി രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ സത്യവാചകം ചൊല്ലിക്കൊടുത്തു. ഇൻഡ്യ മുന്നണി നേതാക്കൾ ചടങ്ങിൽ സന്നിഹിതരായിരുന്നു.

#WATCH | JMM executive president and former CM Hemant Soren takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.



Governor CP Radhakrishnan administers him the oath to office.