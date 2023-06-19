ലുലു ഗ്രൂപ്പിൽ നിരവധി ജോലി ഒഴിവുകൾ, lulu group job vacancies 2023,apply now

ലുലു ഗ്രൂപ്പിലെ വിദേശത്തെ വിവിധ ഒഴിവുകളിലേക്ക് നിയമനം നടത്തുന്നു

പുരുഷൻമാർക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാം.

സെയിൽസ്മാൻ / കാഷ്യർ, സൗത്ത് ഇന്ത്യൻ കുക്ക്, ബേക്കർ, ഇറച്ചിക്കാരൻ, മീൻക്കാരൻ,സ്നാക്ക് മേക്കർ, ഷവർമ മേക്കർ, സെക്യൂരിറ്റി, ടൈലർ തുടങ്ങിയ ഒഴിവുകൾ

പരിചയം: 3 വർഷം

പ്രായം: സെയിൽസ്മാൻ / കാഷ്യർ: 21 – 29 വയസ്സ്‌

മറ്റുള്ള തസ്തിക: 23 – 35 വയസ്സ്‌

പാസ്‌പോർട്ട് കോപ്പിയും കളർ ഫോട്ടോയും സഹിതം ബയോഡാറ്റ ഓൺലൈനിനായി സമർപ്പിക്കുക.

അല്ലെങ്കിൽ

ബയോഡാറ്റയും പാസ്‌പോർട്ട് കോപ്പിയും കളർ ഫോട്ടോയും സഹിതം 2023 ജൂൺ 24-നും 25-നും ഇടയിൽ തൃശ്ശൂരിലെ നാട്ടികയിലെ ഓഫീസിൽ (Emmay projects – old cotton mill) എത്തിക്കുക.

Apply Online

https://www.lulugroupinternational.com/career-v2/

Gulf Marketing Group Dubai Hiring Storekepers 2023.

▪️Company Name- Gulf Marketing Group

▪️Nationality- Selective

▪️Qualification- Based on Post

▪️Gender- Female/Male

▪️Benefits- Attractive Benefits

▪️Salary- Discuss in the Interview

▪️Age Limit- Below 40

▪️Job Location-Across UAE

▪️Interview - Only for shortlisted candidates

▪️Recruitment by- Direct by Company

AVAILABLE VACANCY

▪️Post Name- Storekeepers

▪️Salary- As per experience

▪️Benefits- Free Accommodation & Transport

HOW TO APPLY?

Gulf Marketing Group warmly welcomes those who have a keen sense of interest in building a career by applying for Gulf Marketing Group jobs. All candidates are requested to please take a few minutes to set up Their profile by visiting the following link below. Once the HR department of this company has received your CV, the recruitment team will review it thoroughly and you will get back to you if you are shortlisted. Below is the list of Gulf Marketing Group's jobs, any individual can apply by meeting the criteria given.

APPLY NOW

https://careers.gmg.com/jobs/2906130-storekeeper