Monday, June 15, 2020
Sports 

സച്ചിൻ, കോഹ്ലി, രോഹിത്, സേവാഗ്; സുശാന്തിന് വിട ചൊല്ലി ഇന്ത്യൻ കായിക ലോകവും

MJ News Desk
ബോളിവുഡ് താരം സുശാന്ത് സിംഗ് രാജ്പുതിന്റെ മരണത്തിൽ അനുശോചിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ കായിക ലോകവും. ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റർമാർക്ക് ഏറെ പരിചിതമായ മുഖമാണ് സുശാന്തിന്റേത്. മഹേന്ദ്രസിംഗ് ധോണിയുടെ ജീവിതകഥ വെള്ളിത്തിരയിൽ എത്തിയപ്പോൾ സുശാന്തായിരുന്നു നായകൻ. ഇതിനായി പല താരങ്ങളുമായും സുശാന്തിന് അടുത്തിടപഴകേണ്ടി വന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്.

സച്ചിൻ, കോഹ്ലി, രോഹിത് തുടങ്ങിയ താരങ്ങളാണ് സുശാന്തിന് ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ അർപ്പിച്ച് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.

 

