സച്ചിൻ, കോഹ്ലി, രോഹിത്, സേവാഗ്; സുശാന്തിന് വിട ചൊല്ലി ഇന്ത്യൻ കായിക ലോകവും
ബോളിവുഡ് താരം സുശാന്ത് സിംഗ് രാജ്പുതിന്റെ മരണത്തിൽ അനുശോചിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ കായിക ലോകവും. ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റർമാർക്ക് ഏറെ പരിചിതമായ മുഖമാണ് സുശാന്തിന്റേത്. മഹേന്ദ്രസിംഗ് ധോണിയുടെ ജീവിതകഥ വെള്ളിത്തിരയിൽ എത്തിയപ്പോൾ സുശാന്തായിരുന്നു നായകൻ. ഇതിനായി പല താരങ്ങളുമായും സുശാന്തിന് അടുത്തിടപഴകേണ്ടി വന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്.
സച്ചിൻ, കോഹ്ലി, രോഹിത് തുടങ്ങിയ താരങ്ങളാണ് സുശാന്തിന് ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ അർപ്പിച്ച് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.
Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020
Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020
This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/eGImqT7SNN
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 14, 2020
Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi’s biopic. We’ve lost a handsome, ever smiling actor.
Om Shanti! https://t.co/PF2WSP5262
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 14, 2020
Really sad and shocking. May his soul rest in peace. #SushantSinghRajput
— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) June 14, 2020
I really can’t believe this! Someone so young and successful?? We actually don’t know what goes on the inside, while it looks completely different from the outside! 💔 #RIPSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/kQrcdiE11T
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 14, 2020
Extremely heartbreaking news 💔 Rest in Peace #SushantSinghRajput. Met him a few times and he was such a jovial guy. Strength to all his loved ones. My heart cries for him. pic.twitter.com/4MkmFpeLXz
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 14, 2020
Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family🙏🙏 Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020
I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020
Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020
Totally shaken & shocked to hear the news of #SushantSinghRajput passing away. Can’t imagine what someone must be going through 💔 #RIP pic.twitter.com/uwTNBPZLM8
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 14, 2020
Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput 😢 pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020
Sushant 💔 💔 you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad 😞 the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020
Still reeling in shock. Terribly unfair. 💔 #RIPSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/NJLN5C4iHL
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 14, 2020
