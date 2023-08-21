അഞ്ച് എംഐ താരങ്ങൾ: ഇത് മുംബൈ ലോബി ടീമെന്ന് ആരാധകർ, രൂക്ഷ വിമർശനം

ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പിനുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീമിനെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചപ്പോൾ ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ രോഹിത് ശർമയുടെ ഐപിഎൽ ടീമായ മുംബൈ ഇന്ത്യൻസിൽ നിന്നും ദേശീയ ടീമിലേക്ക് എത്തിയത് അഞ്ച് താരങ്ങളാണ്. മികച്ച റെക്കോർഡുകളുണ്ടായിട്ടും മലയാളി താരം സഞ്ജു സാംസൺ അടക്കമുള്ളവരെ പുറത്തുനിർത്തിയാണ് മുംബൈ താരങ്ങളെ ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് സ്‌ക്വാഡിൽ കുത്തിനിറച്ചത്. ടീം പ്രഖ്യാപനത്തിന് പിന്നാലെ രൂക്ഷ വിമർശനമാണ് ആരാധകർ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ ഉയർത്തുന്നത്



ഏകദിനത്തിൽ തുടർച്ചയായി പരാജയപ്പെടുന്ന സൂര്യകുമാർ യാദവും ടീമിലെത്തി. സൂര്യകുമാരും മുംബൈ ഇന്ത്യൻസ് താരമാണ്. ഇതുവരെ ഒരു ഏകദിനം പോലും കളിക്കാതെ ആഭ്യന്തര ക്രിക്കറ്റിൽ ഏകദിനത്തിൽ മികച്ച റെക്കോർഡ് ഇല്ലാതെ തിലക് വർമയെയും ടീമിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. രോഹിത് ശർമ, ഇഷാൻ കിഷൻ, ജസ്പ്രീത് ബുമ്ര, തിലക് വർമ, സൂര്യകുമാർ യാദവ് എന്നിവരാണ് ദേശീയ ടീമിലെ മുംബൈ ഇന്ത്യൻസ് താരങ്ങൾ

#TilakVerma in Dom. 50over Cricket

Innings: 9

Runs : 523

Avg. : 37

Strike Rate : 55#SanjuSamson in 50 over int. cricket:

Innings: 13

Runs : 390

Avg: 55

Strike Rate : 104



Sanju has better SR and Avg. That too against Inter. Teams. #MumbaiLobby is destroying cricket#AsiaCup — Ujjawal (@barcablood_uzwl) August 21, 2023



ശ്രേയസ്സ് അയ്യരും തിരിച്ചെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ആഭ്യന്തര ക്രിക്കറ്റിൽ മുംബൈയുടെ താരമാണ് ശ്രേയസ്. ചീഫ് സെലക്ടർ അജിത് അഗാർക്കറും മുംബൈയുടെ താരമായിരുന്നു. ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റിനെ ഭരിക്കുന്നത് മുംബൈ ലോബിയാണെന്നും ഇവർ ഇന്ത്യൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റിനെ നശിപ്പിക്കുമെന്നും ആരാധകർ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടുന്നു. സഞ്ജുവിന് പുറമെ മുകേഷ് കുമാർ, യശസ്വി ജയ്‌സ്വാൾ, യുസ് വേന്ദ്ര ചാഹൽ ഒക്കെ പുറത്തായത് മുംബൈ ലോബിയുടെ കളികളാണെന്നും ആരാധകർ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടുന്നു

