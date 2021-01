A car in CM @EPSTamilNadu convoy met with accident, this evening, at Vallanadu near Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi NH. Driver sustained injuries.

This happened after the CM car passed. CM is safe. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/USbZAY6qdu

— Vinodh Arulappan (@VinodhArulappan) January 4, 2021