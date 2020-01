"In a lot of [Trump's] tweets he would kind of mix up both the impeachment issue as well as the attack on Soleimani," @CongressmanRaja says, which he adds raises suspicions about the motive behind killing Soleimani.https://t.co/gqZODucihZ pic.twitter.com/rZPQC6Likh

— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 13, 2020