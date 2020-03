റയൽ മാഡ്രിഡ് മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ലോറൻസോ സാൻസ് കൊറോണ ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചു

With Lorenzo Sanz as president of @realmadriden, the club won two European Cups and an Intercontinental Cup, a league title, a Spanish Super Cup, a basketball league title and the Saporta Cup. ⚫ #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/Qnk7pqDkSu

— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 21, 2020