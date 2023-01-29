ഇറാനിൽ ഭൂചലനം; ഏഴ് പേർ മരിച്ചു, 440 പേർക്ക് പരുക്ക്

Sun, 29 Jan 2023
വടക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ ഇറാൻ നഗരമായ കോയിയിൽ ഭൂചലനം. 5.9 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനത്തിൽ ഏഴ് പേർ മരിച്ചതായാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ടുകൾ. 440 പേർക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റിട്ടുണ്ട്. തുർക്കി അതിർത്തിയോടു ചേർന്നുള്ള ഇറാന്റെ പ്രധാന നഗരമാണ് കോയി

ദുരന്തബാധിത മേഖലയിൽ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം തുടരുകയാണ്. തകർന്ന കെട്ടിടാവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾക്കിടയിൽ ആളുകൾ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നുണ്ടോയെന്ന പരിശോധന തുടരുകയാണ്.
 


 

