പാകിസ്ഥാനില് വന് സ്ഫോടനം; 20 മരണം: 50 പേര്ക്ക് പരിക്ക്
Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 19:17 IST
ഇസ്ലാമബാദ്: പാകിസ്ഥാനില് വന് സ്ഫോടനം 20 പേര് മരിച്ചു. 50 പേര്ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ബജൗറിലെ ഖാറിൽ നടന്ന ജമിയത്ത് ഉലെമ ഇ ഇസ്ലാം ഫസല് (ജെയുഐഎഫ്) സമ്മേളന സ്ഥലത്താണ് വന് പൊട്ടിത്തെറിയുണ്ടായത്
#BigBreaking At least 10 people died as a bomb #blast hit a political rally on Sunday afternoon in #Pakistan's northwest #Bajaur district. Over 50 others were injured.#KhyberPakhtunkhwa #Pakistan #Blast #Death #injury #ViralVideos #breakingvideo pic.twitter.com/TNlpIojRhw— BreakingVideos (@TheViralHub27) July 30, 2023
മരണ സംഖ്യ ഇനിയും ഉയര്ന്നേക്കാമെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടക്കുന്നു.