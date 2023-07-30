പാകിസ്ഥാനില്‍ വന്‍ സ്‌ഫോടനം; 20 മരണം: 50 പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്ക്

By Metro Desk Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 19:17 IST
Pak

ഇസ്ലാമബാദ്: പാകിസ്ഥാനില്‍ വന്‍ സ്‌ഫോടനം 20 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു. 50 പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ബജൗറിലെ ഖാറിൽ നടന്ന ജമിയത്ത് ഉലെമ ഇ ഇസ്ലാം ഫസല്‍ (ജെയുഐഎഫ്) സമ്മേളന സ്ഥലത്താണ് വന്‍ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിയുണ്ടായത്


മരണ സംഖ്യ ഇനിയും ഉയര്‍ന്നേക്കാമെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടക്കുന്നു.

