തെറ്റ് പറ്റിപ്പോയി: സിപിഎം മുഖപത്രത്തിനെതിരായ വ്യാജപ്രചരണത്തിൽ മാപ്പ് പറഞ്ഞ് ബിജെപി ദേശീയ ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി

Md Salim is right. I was given an interpretation not fully true. I regret d error. I never trust WhatsApp stories. Bt this one came from a very senior and respected person from Bengal. Hence I believed it was true. Ganoshakti was giving Beijing’s version, not its own as I assumed https://t.co/m2yT5V933N

— Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) June 26, 2020