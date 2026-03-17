ഗംഗാനദിയിൽ ബോട്ടിൽ ഇഫ്താർ വിരുന്ന് നടത്തി ബിരിയാണി കഴിച്ചു; 14 പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
വാരണാസി: ഗംഗാനദിയിൽ ബോട്ടിൽ ഇഫ്താർ നടത്തി ബിരിയാണി കഴിച്ച 14പേരെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. മതവികാരം വ്രണപ്പെടുത്തി, ആരാധന നടത്തുന്ന ഇടത്തെ അശുദ്ധമാക്കി എന്നീ കുറ്റങ്ങൾ ചുമത്തിയാണ് അറസ്റ്റ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. സംഭവത്തിന്റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ വൈറലായതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് നടപടി. ബിജെപി യുവമോർച്ച നേതാവ് രജത്ത് ജയ്സ്വാളിന്റെ പരാതിയിലാണ് കേസെടുത്തത്.
In Varanasi, 14 Muslim youths were arrested after holding an Iftar Party on a boat in the Ganga River.— زماں (@Delhiite_) March 17, 2026
An FIR was filed alleging that they consumed chicken biryani during iftar and threw leftover bones into the river, which reportedly hurt religious sentiments.
The complaint… pic.twitter.com/VDIdIE3cWi
In Varanasi, 14 Muslim youths were arrested after holding an Iftar Party on a boat in the Ganga River.— زماں (@Delhiite_) March 17, 2026
An FIR was filed alleging that they consumed chicken biryani during iftar and threw leftover bones into the river, which reportedly hurt religious sentiments.
The complaint… pic.twitter.com/VDIdIE3cWi
സനാതനധർമം പിന്തുടരുന്നവർക്ക് ആഴത്തിലുള്ള വിശ്വാസമാണ് ഗംഗാനദിയിലുള്ളത്. ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് പേരാണ് കാശി സന്ദർശിച്ച് പൂജകൾ നടത്തുന്നതും പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കുന്നതും. ഇത്തരമൊരു സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ഗംഗാനദിയുടെ നടുവിലിരുന്ന് ബിരിയാണി കഴിക്കുന്നതും അതിന്റെ എച്ചിൽ നദിയിലേക്ക് എറിയുന്നതും ശരിയായരീതിയല്ല. ഹിന്ദുകളുടെ മതവികാരത്തെ ഹനിക്കാൻ മനപ്പൂർവമുള്ള ശ്രമമാണിതെന്നാണ് ജയ്സ്വാളിന്റെ ആരോപണം.