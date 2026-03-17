ഗംഗാനദിയിൽ ബോട്ടിൽ ഇഫ്താർ വിരുന്ന് നടത്തി ബിരിയാണി കഴിച്ചു; 14 പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

വാരണാസി: ഗംഗാനദിയിൽ ബോട്ടിൽ ഇഫ്താർ നടത്തി ബിരിയാണി കഴിച്ച 14പേരെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. മതവികാരം വ്രണപ്പെടുത്തി, ആരാധന നടത്തുന്ന ഇടത്തെ അശുദ്ധമാക്കി എന്നീ കുറ്റങ്ങൾ ചുമത്തിയാണ് അറസ്റ്റ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. സംഭവത്തിന്റെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ വൈറലായതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് നടപടി. ബിജെപി യുവമോർച്ച നേതാവ് രജത്ത് ജയ്‌സ്വാളിന്റെ പരാതിയിലാണ് കേസെടുത്തത്.

In Varanasi, 14 Muslim youths were arrested after holding an Iftar Party on a boat in the Ganga River.



An FIR was filed alleging that they consumed chicken biryani during iftar and threw leftover bones into the river, which reportedly hurt religious sentiments.



The complaint… pic.twitter.com/VDIdIE3cWi