ജമ്മു കാശ്മീരിലെ രജൗരിയിൽ തീർഥാടകരുടെ ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് 15 പേർ മരിച്ചു

By MJ Desk Updated: May 30, 2024, 17:23 IST
ജമ്മു കാശ്മീരിലെ രജൗരിയിൽ തീർഥാടകരുമായി ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് 15 പേർ മരിച്ചു. റോഡിൽ നിന്ന് തെന്നി ബസ് 150 അടി താഴ്ചയിലേക്കാണ് മറിഞ്ഞത്. 20 പേർക്ക് അപകടത്തിൽ പരുക്കേറ്റു

ശിഖ് ഖോരി പ്രദേശത്തേക്ക് തീർഥാടകരുമായി പോയ ബസാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടത്. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടക്കുകയാണ്. പരുക്കേറ്റവരെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി
 


 

