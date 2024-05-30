ജമ്മു കാശ്മീരിലെ രജൗരിയിൽ തീർഥാടകരുടെ ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് 15 പേർ മരിച്ചു

ജമ്മു കാശ്മീരിലെ രജൗരിയിൽ തീർഥാടകരുമായി ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് 15 പേർ മരിച്ചു. റോഡിൽ നിന്ന് തെന്നി ബസ് 150 അടി താഴ്ചയിലേക്കാണ് മറിഞ്ഞത്. 20 പേർക്ക് അപകടത്തിൽ പരുക്കേറ്റു

ശിഖ് ഖോരി പ്രദേശത്തേക്ക് തീർഥാടകരുമായി പോയ ബസാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടത്. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടക്കുകയാണ്. പരുക്കേറ്റവരെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി



At least 20 injured as bus falls into gorge in Rajouri

Jammu, May 30: At least 20 people were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place in… pic.twitter.com/z7v8ALfKAs