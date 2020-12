പതിറ്റാണ്ടിലെ ഏറ്റവും മികച്ച ഏകദിന താരമായി വിരാട് കോഹ്ലിയെ ഐസിസി തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു

🇮🇳 VIRAT KOHLI is the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏

🔝 Only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period

💯 39 centuries, 48 fifties

🅰️ 61.83 average

✊ 112 catches

A run machine 💥🙌 pic.twitter.com/0l0cDy4TYz

— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020