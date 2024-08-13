കുവൈത്തിലെ ഹോട്ടലിലേക്ക് ആവശ്യമുണ്ട്

കുവൈത്തിലെ ഓറിയൻ ഹോൾഡിംഗ് കമ്പനിയുടെ കീഴിലുള്ള ഹോട്ടൽ ശൃംഖലയിലേക്ക് ആവശ്യമുണ്ട്.

Waiters: 100Nos, Continental Commis: 50 Nos, Barista-10 Nos. സൗന്ദര്യവും ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് സംസാരിക്കാൻ കഴിവുമുള്ള 21നും 28നും ഇടയിലുള്ള ആൺകുട്ടികൾക്കും പെൺകുട്ടികൾക്കും Service Staff or Waiter തസ്തികയിലേക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. CONTINENTAL Commis & Chef തസ്തികകൾക്ക് പ്രായപരിധിയില്ല. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 9388770039. മറ്റു വിവരങ്ങൾ താഴെ.

For Kuwait

Reputed Group of Restaurant .

Continental Commis – 50 nos

Minimum 3 yrs experience in Continental

Salary upto 250 KD

Waiters – 100 nos

BARISTA – 10 nos

Salary – 180 KD + Food/ Allow – 25 + ACC

Duty hours : 12 hrs.

Good looking ( White, Clean shave, smart )

Fluent English speaking candidates can apply ..

Age : 21 to 28

Send resume with photo.to :

cochinhoteljobs@gmail.com

What’s app: 9388770039

BHM / DHM no mandatory .

Any qualification with fluent English speaking good looking boys can apply

Interview on 13 Sept ( Friday )

Hotel South Regency .

Opp.Railway station

Ernakulam Jn