ഹേമന്ത് സോറൻ ജാർഖണ്ഡിൻ്റെ 13-ാമത് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു

By News DeskJul 4, 2024, 17:20 IST
റാഞ്ചി: ഹേമന്ത് സോറൻ ജാർഖണ്ഡ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു. ജാർഖണ്ഡിൻ്റെ 13-ാമത് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായാണ് ഹേമന്ത് സോറൻ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തത്. ഗവർണർ സി പി രാധാകൃഷ്ണൻ സത്യവാചകം ചൊല്ലിക്കൊടുത്തു. ഇൻഡ്യ മുന്നണി നേതാക്കൾ ചടങ്ങിൽ സന്നിഹിതരായിരുന്നു.


 


