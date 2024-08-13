ദുബായ് സ്റ്റോർ കീപ്പർ ജോലി നേടാൻ അവസരം; ഏജൻസി ഇല്ലാതെ ജോലി നേടാൻ അവസരം

ABOUT COMPANY

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sport, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties and logistics sectors. On a mission to inspire others to live well and win in ways that make the world better. Founded and driven by Al Obthani Brothers, the restaurant has a total of seven outlets in GCC, including three new branches which is intended to open soon. With more than 300 employees working hand in hand, we serve our customers a cultural experience with the rich arabesque in spired design of the restaurant and well-crafted food along with a memorable dining experience.

It was started with a specific reason, which is to stand out from the crowd with its retro ambience and innovative menu specially designed by our team of creative chefs. This uniqueness of Falla Restaurants’ idea is the proven reason behind its acceptance all over GCC.

▪️Company Name- Gulf Marketing Group

▪️Nationality- Selective

▪️Qualification- Based on Post

▪️Gender- Female/Male

▪️Benefits- Attractive Benefits

▪️Salary- Discuss in the Interview

▪️Age Limit- Below 40

▪️Job Location-Across UAE

▪️Interview - Only for shortlisted

candidates

▪️Recruitment by- Direct by Company

AVAILABLE VACANCY

▪️Post Name- Storekeepers

▪️Salary- As per experience

▪️Benefits- Free Accommodation &

Transport

HOW TO APPLY?

Gulf Marketing Group warmly welcomes those who have a keen sense of interest in building a career by applying for Gulf Marketing Group jobs.

https://careers.gmg.com/jobs/2906130-storekeeper